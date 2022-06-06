Bankers, engineers, data scientists and sales employees are among those joining an exodus to fintech firms, a development that picked up speed during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data compiled by Revelio Labs. Photo: Shutterstock
Banks, technology giants see growing number of skilled employees leaving for flexible fintech firms, new analysis shows
- The exodus comes as tight job markets allow many tech employees to change jobs, seeking higher salaries and more flexible routines
- The departure of bankers, engineers, data scientists and sales employees picked up speed during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Revelio Labs
