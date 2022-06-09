Xiaohongshu, China’s answer to Instagram, has invested in a US start-up developing an interaction layer for Web3. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Xiaohongshu, dubbed China’s Instagram, tests Web3 waters with investment in US start-up Shil.me
- Xiaohongshu, the Chinese social media platform with 200 million monthly active users, took part in a US$1.2 million pre-seed fundraising round of Shil.me
- Shil.me expects to see digital assets expand beyond visual art and profile pictures, which currently dominate NFTs
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Xiaohongshu, China’s answer to Instagram, has invested in a US start-up developing an interaction layer for Web3. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images