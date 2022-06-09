Xiaohongshu, China’s answer to Instagram, has invested in a US start-up developing an interaction layer for Web3. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Xiaohongshu, China’s answer to Instagram, has invested in a US start-up developing an interaction layer for Web3. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
NFTs
Tech /  Tech Trends

Xiaohongshu, dubbed China’s Instagram, tests Web3 waters with investment in US start-up Shil.me

  • Xiaohongshu, the Chinese social media platform with 200 million monthly active users, took part in a US$1.2 million pre-seed fundraising round of Shil.me
  • Shil.me expects to see digital assets expand beyond visual art and profile pictures, which currently dominate NFTs

Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 5:00pm, 9 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Xiaohongshu, China’s answer to Instagram, has invested in a US start-up developing an interaction layer for Web3. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Xiaohongshu, China’s answer to Instagram, has invested in a US start-up developing an interaction layer for Web3. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE