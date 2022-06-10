Graduates at a job fair in Haikou, south China’s Hainan Province, April 18, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese game developer denies ‘pay to work’ offer after job post sparks controversy amid tough job market
- The training programme invited 14 people to ‘co-develop’ a video game, with successful applicants charged US$2,661 for the three-month period
- For the first time in more than two decades, the number of graduates without job offers could significantly outnumber those who have offers
Graduates at a job fair in Haikou, south China’s Hainan Province, April 18, 2020. Photo: Xinhua