Meta is going to launch several metaverse initiatives in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Metaverse
Zuckerberg’s Meta to push metaverse initiatives to Hong Kong cafes and schools as interest in virtual world hots up

  • Meta will work with local partners such as cafe chains, schools and art institutions to provide ‘first-hand’ metaverse experiences in the city
  • Meta will launch pop-up metaverse exhibitions in Central Market and Times Square, and visitors will be able to use the Meta Quest 2 VR headset

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 9:00pm, 14 Jun, 2022

