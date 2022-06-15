An employee makes a chip at a factory in Nantong in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. Photo: STR/AFP
China’s semiconductor output in May rebounds as Covid-19 restrictions ease
- Production of integrated circuits last month rebounded 6 per cent from April, but it was still 10 per cent lower than a year earlier
- Total chip production in the first five months this year amounted to 134.9 billion units, down 6 per cent from the same period in 2021
