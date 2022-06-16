The TinyTap app seen on Apple’s App Store on September 29, 2020. Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands has bought an 84 per cent stake in the educational start-up for $39 million.
Blockchain gaming unicorn Animoca Brands acquires educational start-up TinyTap to build tokenised learning platform

  • Animoca Brands, known for its blockchain-based games and The Sandbox metaverse, bought an 84 per cent stake in TinyTap for US$38.9 million
  • The Hong Kong-based company said TinyTap, which allows users to create their own educational games, can enforce ownership rights with blockchain-based tokens

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 8:00pm, 16 Jun, 2022

