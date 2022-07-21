The licence comes after China toughened its vaping regulations. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese e-cigarette giant gets tobacco production licence, gaining foothold in country’s vaping market

  • Vaporesso, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Smoore, has obtained a production licence from China’s State Tobacco Monopoly Administration
  • Less than 50 e-cigarette related companies, including retailers and manufacturers, have met new restrictions and received licences

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 8:05pm, 21 Jul, 2022

