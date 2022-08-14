Two children play video games on a tablet at an airport in Xian, China. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s young video gamers deterred by Beijing’s harsh rules, but loopholes remain, report finds

  • Gamers aged between six and 17 totalled 83 million in China this year, down from 122 million two years ago, according to Niko Partners
  • However, analysts found that more than 80 per cent of parents in China have lent IDs to their children to circumvent game time restrictions

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 11:00am, 14 Aug, 2022

