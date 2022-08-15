A delivery man walks near a Chinese flag in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AP Photo
Sequoia Capital China opens start-up accelerator despite tech crackdown, slowing economy

  • The venture capital firm plans to provide US$1 million in funding to each successful graduate of its inaugural six-week accelerator programme
  • The move comes as China’s tech sector grapples with the fallout from a regulatory crackdown, a weakening economy and geopolitical headwinds

Xinmei Shen

Updated: 6:00pm, 15 Aug, 2022

