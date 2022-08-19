The Sandbox, a blockchain-based metaverse gaming platform from Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands, is launching its biggest season yet on August 24. Photo: Shutterstock
Animoca Brands launches new season for The Sandbox amid plunging metaverse real estate prices
- The Hong Kong-based blockchain video gaming platform is launching its biggest season yet on August 24, offering 98 ‘experiences’ over 10 weeks
- The Sandbox is betting on an extended season to attract players as its Ethereum-based virtual land sales have fallen to a quarter of their value nine months ago
The Sandbox, a blockchain-based metaverse gaming platform from Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands, is launching its biggest season yet on August 24. Photo: Shutterstock