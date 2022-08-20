The Xiaomi logo is seen on a smartphone box, September 28, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi cuts over 900 jobs, nearly 3 per cent of its workforce, as revenues shrink 20 per cent
- In the June quarter, net income fell 83.5 per cent to 1.4 billion yuan, compared with a profit of 8.3 billion yuan the same period last year
- Smartphone shipments decreased 26.2 per cent, primarily due to global macroeconomic headwinds and the resurgence of Covid-19 in China
