A visitor experiences virtual reality (VR) at the Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022 in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Metaverse jobs are disappearing as hiring slows at Google, Facebook
- New monthly job postings across all industries with ‘metaverse’ in the title declined 81 per cent between April and June, researchers found
- While full-time metaverse jobs have become more scarce, the number of freelance gigs for related services has risen, a study found
A visitor experiences virtual reality (VR) at the Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022 in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE