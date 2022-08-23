Some 60 per cent of C-suite fintech executives surveyed by Google said they see Hong Kong as being relatively uncompetitive compared to other fintech hubs. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s fintech competitiveness against rivals like Singapore hurt by talent crunch, regulatory hurdles: Google survey
- Many fintech start-up executives surveyed by Google view Hong Kong as being relatively uncompetitive compared to other fintech hubs
- More than 60 per cent of them said they face a severe talent gap amid intense competition from other regions for skilled manpower
Some 60 per cent of C-suite fintech executives surveyed by Google said they see Hong Kong as being relatively uncompetitive compared to other fintech hubs. Photo: K. Y. Cheng