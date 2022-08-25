At the height of consumer demand in China, e-commerce platform Ymatou also opened pop-up stores like this one in the southwestern city of Chongqing. Photo: Sohu
Chinese e-commerce platform Ymatou’s founder vows to keep business afloat amid ‘cold winter’ that has dried up market demand
- Ymatou founder and chief executive Zeng Bibo detailed the firm’s efforts to survive various disruptions in a lengthy letter posted on WeChat
- Zeng blamed the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai for shutting down vital logistics operations, which prompted many Ymatou users to cancel their orders
At the height of consumer demand in China, e-commerce platform Ymatou also opened pop-up stores like this one in the southwestern city of Chongqing. Photo: Sohu