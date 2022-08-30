A man has a swab taken at a nucleic acid testing site in Shenzhen on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Lockdowns in China’s tech hub Shenzhen spread to manufacturing centres with Apple factories
- In-door businesses and large-scale events have been suspended in Shenzhen’s industrial districts of Longgang and Longhua
- Residents in seven subdistricts across Futian, Luohu and Longgang have been ordered to work from home and avoid going outside
