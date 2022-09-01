The Pokémon Company is suing six Chinese companies for intellectual property infringement over a mobile game. Photo: Shutterstock
The Pokémon Company sues Chinese mobile game operators for intellectual property violation
- The Japanese video game publisher is suing six Chinese companies over a mobile game called Pocket Monster Reissue, or Koudaiyaoguai Fuke
- The title’s perceived similarities with Pokémon video games have generated online discussions among players in mainland China
