Pinduoduo, known for its budget offerings and popular with price-sensitive consumers, has launched a new apparel app targeting US consumers to compete with Shein. Photo: SCMP / Fung Chang
China’s budget-focused Pinduoduo launches Shein-style app to woo US consumers with cheap fast fashion

  • Pinduoduo has a new app called Temu targeting US consumers, featuring cheap apparel like 77-cent earrings and a US$4 dress
  • The Shanghai-based company beat expectations in the second quarter amid weakening consumer spending in China, as it seeks to expand overseas

Tracy Qu in Shanghaiand Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 4:00pm, 2 Sep, 2022

