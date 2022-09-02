Pinduoduo, known for its budget offerings and popular with price-sensitive consumers, has launched a new apparel app targeting US consumers to compete with Shein. Photo: SCMP / Fung Chang
China’s budget-focused Pinduoduo launches Shein-style app to woo US consumers with cheap fast fashion
- Pinduoduo has a new app called Temu targeting US consumers, featuring cheap apparel like 77-cent earrings and a US$4 dress
- The Shanghai-based company beat expectations in the second quarter amid weakening consumer spending in China, as it seeks to expand overseas
Pinduoduo, known for its budget offerings and popular with price-sensitive consumers, has launched a new apparel app targeting US consumers to compete with Shein. Photo: SCMP / Fung Chang