Visitors at SEMICON China in Shanghai in March 2021. Photo: Reuters
Semiconductors
Tech /  Tech Trends

Key semiconductor trade fair in China cancelled as nation contends with surging Covid-19 cases

  • SEMICON China in Shanghai, a two-day event that was pushed back to October from June, has once again been called off, the organiser confirmed
  • China is rushing to contain a surging number of local Covid-19 infections nationwide ahead of the Communist Party’s 20th congress next month

Tracy Qu
Updated: 8:00pm, 9 Sep, 2022

