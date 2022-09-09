Visitors at SEMICON China in Shanghai in March 2021. Photo: Reuters
Key semiconductor trade fair in China cancelled as nation contends with surging Covid-19 cases
- SEMICON China in Shanghai, a two-day event that was pushed back to October from June, has once again been called off, the organiser confirmed
- China is rushing to contain a surging number of local Covid-19 infections nationwide ahead of the Communist Party’s 20th congress next month
