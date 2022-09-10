Visitors take photos at an NFT-themed coffee shop during the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
NFTs
China vows to crack down on NFT copyright infringement as regulatory scrutiny rises

  • The campaign targets offences involving NFTs based on art, cartoons, music, video games, films and TV shows, the copyright authority said
  • Many Chinese companies have already scaled back their NFT operations, as regulatory uncertainties mount and public interest subsides

Xinmei Shen

Updated: 3:00pm, 10 Sep, 2022

