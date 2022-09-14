The skyline of Singapore’s central business district. Photo: Reuters
Filecoin miner RRMine flees China for Singapore as cryptocurrency crackdown drives out Web3 start-ups
- RRMine Global, the subsidiary of a Hong Kong company, says it is relocating because of tightened cryptocurrency restrictions in China
- Last December, RRMine executives were taken away by police in the Chinese city of Chengdu for investigation, according to a Caijing report
The skyline of Singapore’s central business district. Photo: Reuters