The skyline of Singapore’s central business district. Photo: Reuters
The skyline of Singapore’s central business district. Photo: Reuters
Blockchain
Tech /  Tech Trends

Filecoin miner RRMine flees China for Singapore as cryptocurrency crackdown drives out Web3 start-ups

  • RRMine Global, the subsidiary of a Hong Kong company, says it is relocating because of tightened cryptocurrency restrictions in China
  • Last December, RRMine executives were taken away by police in the Chinese city of Chengdu for investigation, according to a Caijing report

Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 10:44pm, 14 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The skyline of Singapore’s central business district. Photo: Reuters
The skyline of Singapore’s central business district. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE