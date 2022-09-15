For the first seven months of 2022, total smartphone shipments in China reached 156.2 million units, down 23 per cent from the same period last year. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s smartphone shipments tumble 31 per cent in July as lack of major releases, Covid-19 lockdowns dampen local demand
- Total smartphone shipments in China reached 19.1 million units in July, down from 27.7 million in the same month last year
- Chinese smartphone brands accounted for 91.8 per cent of shipments in July, with 18 new models released during the period
