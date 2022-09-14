Visitors stop by the booth of Nvidia at the Apsara Conference, an annual cloud service technology forum hosted by Alibaba Group, in Hangzhou on October 19, 2021. Photo: AP
Tech war: China chip veteran says Nvidia is hard to replace in artificial intelligence, urges start-ups to catch up
- Nvidia supplies 95 per cent of general-purpose GPUs in AI training systems, said Lu Jianping of Shanghai-based chip rival Iluvatar Corex
- China’s GPU start-ups should focus on ‘versatility’ by supporting more algorithms to ensure the chips are supported by more systems, he said
