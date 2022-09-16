For the first eight months of 2022, China’s total semiconductor output was down 10 per cent year on year to 218.1 billion units. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s semiconductor output posts biggest monthly decline in August, as Covid-19 controls, economic headwinds weaken demand
- The country’s chip output slumped 24.7 per cent year on year to 24.7 billion units in August, the biggest monthly drop since records began in 1997
- That also marked the second consecutive month of decline for the chip sector, which saw its output shrink 16.6 per cent to 27.2 billion units in July
