The number of Chinese users across instances of the decentralised social media platform Mastodon has grown nearly 50 per cent this year as social media crackdowns at home drive some to look for other places to express themselves. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese social media users are flocking to the decentralised Mastodon platform to find community amid crackdown at home
- The decentralised Mastodon platform has seen the number of Chinese users surge by about 50,000 this year amid harsher social media policies in China
- While small compared with mainstream platforms, dedicated users appreciate building small communities to discuss sensitive issues
The number of Chinese users across instances of the decentralised social media platform Mastodon has grown nearly 50 per cent this year as social media crackdowns at home drive some to look for other places to express themselves. Photo: Shutterstock