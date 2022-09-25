Asus graphics cards featuring Nvidia’s GeForce GTX graphics processing units in a cryptocurrency mining machine in Nairobi, Kenya, on September 9, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Ethereum Merge pushes GPU prices in China to ‘lowest level’ in shift away from cryptocurrency mining

  • Graphics cards sellers in China are reeling from plunging GPU prices over the past two months leading into Ethereum’s switch to a proof-of-stake blockchain
  • Consumer GPUs from Nvidia and AMD were already falling in price after China’s bitcoin crackdown and a cryptocurrency market rout

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00am, 25 Sep, 2022

