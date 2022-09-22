Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co, speaks during a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington on September 21, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Cryptocurrency tokens are ‘decentralised Ponzi schemes’, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon tells US lawmakers
- Dimon acknowledged being a ‘major sceptic’ when one lawmaker brought up his history of criticising cryptocurrencies
- The executive once called bitcoin a ‘fraud’, comments he said he regretted, and JPMorgan has since adopted its own blockchain and token
