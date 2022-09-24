Shenzhen Unionlight’s demise comes as country has been hit by waves of Covid-19 lockdowns. Photo: AP
How the demise of a low-end lighting chip packaging company in Shenzhen signals the wider danger posed to China’s economy

  • Shenzhen Unionlight Technology Co said it is dissolving the business after facing ‘persistent losses’
  • Maker of LED packaging equipment has suffered from the impact of Covid-19 and a steep reversal of fortunes for China’s housing market

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 9:30am, 24 Sep, 2022

