Visitors tour the 360 booth at the World 5G Convention in Beijing, Nov. 21, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Visitors tour the 360 booth at the World 5G Convention in Beijing, Nov. 21, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Cybersecurity
Tech /  Tech Trends

Chinese cybersecurity firm 360 cuts jobs as founder calls for consolidation to focus on digital security

  • In an internal letter last week, founder Zhou Hongyi said 360 ‘used to stretch all five fingers and do everything’ but ‘now needs to make a fist’ to focus on digital security
  • In the first half of the year, 360 reported a loss of 398 million yuan compared with a profit of 572 million yuan a year before, while revenue declined 14 per cent

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 29 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors tour the 360 booth at the World 5G Convention in Beijing, Nov. 21, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Visitors tour the 360 booth at the World 5G Convention in Beijing, Nov. 21, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE