More than US$27 trillion worth of cryptocurrency has been stolen in 827 attacks since 2012, according to Xiamen-based blockchain security firm SlowMist. Photo: Shutterstock
Web3 security companies emerge in China amid mounting crypto thefts and few legal protections

  • Web3 security firms are offering tools like browser extensions and blockchain blacklists to help users in China protect themselves when the law does not
  • US$3.2 billion in cryptocurrency was stolen in 2021, and even celebrities like Jay Chou and Bill Murray have fallen prey to NFT scams

Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 12:00pm, 3 Oct, 2022

