More than US$27 trillion worth of cryptocurrency has been stolen in 827 attacks since 2012, according to Xiamen-based blockchain security firm SlowMist. Photo: Shutterstock
Web3 security companies emerge in China amid mounting crypto thefts and few legal protections
- Web3 security firms are offering tools like browser extensions and blockchain blacklists to help users in China protect themselves when the law does not
- US$3.2 billion in cryptocurrency was stolen in 2021, and even celebrities like Jay Chou and Bill Murray have fallen prey to NFT scams
