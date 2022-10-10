The stakes are high for Shaoxing, as it competes against larger cities like Shanghai, Hangzhou, Shenzhen and Beijing in an industry that continues to see tightened regulation. Photo: Shutterstock
How a small eastern Chinese city is reshaping its economy to build the country’s next hotspot for video gaming development

  • Shaoxing, a city in eastern Zhejiang province, in 2016 launched an ambitious programme to become China’s new ‘capital of online games’
  • The city is banking on key infrastructure, subsidies and business-friendly policies to attract world-class video game developers and publishers

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 10:00am, 10 Oct, 2022

