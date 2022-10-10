The stakes are high for Shaoxing, as it competes against larger cities like Shanghai, Hangzhou, Shenzhen and Beijing in an industry that continues to see tightened regulation. Photo: Shutterstock
How a small eastern Chinese city is reshaping its economy to build the country’s next hotspot for video gaming development
- Shaoxing, a city in eastern Zhejiang province, in 2016 launched an ambitious programme to become China’s new ‘capital of online games’
- The city is banking on key infrastructure, subsidies and business-friendly policies to attract world-class video game developers and publishers
The stakes are high for Shaoxing, as it competes against larger cities like Shanghai, Hangzhou, Shenzhen and Beijing in an industry that continues to see tightened regulation. Photo: Shutterstock