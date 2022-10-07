A Samsung flag flutters outside the company’s building in Seocho, Seoul. Photo: AFP
Chip makers from Samsung to AMD see ‘breathtaking’ earnings plunge as recession looms
- Samsung reported a 32 per cent dive in operating income, while AMD said it will miss its earlier forecast by about US$1 billion
- In addition to slowing demand for consumer electronics, the semiconductor industry is also grappling with US export restrictions against Chinese companies
