A vendor counts Indian rupee notes at a roadside shop in Mumbai. Photo: EPA-EFE
A vendor counts Indian rupee notes at a roadside shop in Mumbai. Photo: EPA-EFE
Digital currencies
Tech /  Tech Trends

India plans phased launch of e-rupee, joining China in push for digital currencies

  • The Reserve Bank of India will soon kick off a limited pilot launch for the e-rupee, with the aim of launching the digital currency this year
  • In the note, the central bank acknowledged that privacy and data protection were a matter of concern when designing digital currencies

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:00pm, 8 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A vendor counts Indian rupee notes at a roadside shop in Mumbai. Photo: EPA-EFE
A vendor counts Indian rupee notes at a roadside shop in Mumbai. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE