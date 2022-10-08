A vendor counts Indian rupee notes at a roadside shop in Mumbai. Photo: EPA-EFE
India plans phased launch of e-rupee, joining China in push for digital currencies
- The Reserve Bank of India will soon kick off a limited pilot launch for the e-rupee, with the aim of launching the digital currency this year
- In the note, the central bank acknowledged that privacy and data protection were a matter of concern when designing digital currencies
