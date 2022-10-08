Huobi is one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Photo: Shutterstock
Digital currencies
Chinese founder of crypto exchange Huobi sells majority stake to Hong Kong fund About Capital

  • Huobi founder and controlling shareholder Leon Li Lin has confirmed that he would hand over his ownership to About Capital Management
  • Founded in 2013 in Beijing, Huobi has been grappling with a market meltdown, as well as China’s crackdown against cryptocurrency trading

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 3:35pm, 8 Oct, 2022

