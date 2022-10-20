Guests gather to check out Xiaomi’s newly launched products at an event in Bangalore, India, on September 17, 2019. Photo: AP
Guests gather to check out Xiaomi’s newly launched products at an event in Bangalore, India, on September 17, 2019. Photo: AP
Xiaomi clings to Indian smartphone market despite challenges as China growth slows

  • Xiaomi is expected to hold on to its Indian smartphone business despite ongoing investigations by local authorities
  • The Chinese smartphone maker has been quick to stamp out suggestions that it may move its operations out of India to Pakistan

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 20 Oct, 2022

