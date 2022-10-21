For at least one California company, the floppy disk business is still booming, but the owner does not expect it to last another 20 years. Photo: Shutterstock
Floppy disk business still booming for one company serving the embroidery, airline industries relying on 90s-era tech
- Floppydisk.com, a California-based online disk recycling service, still sells about 500 disks a day as companies using old equipment still rely on them
- Company owner Tom Persky says the medium still has some advantages like not being easily hackable, but does not expect it to last another 20 years
