The Foxconn logo is displayed on a company building in Taipei. Photo: AFP
The Foxconn logo is displayed on a company building in Taipei. Photo: AFP
Foxconn
Tech /  Tech Trends

Fear and anger inside the world’s largest iPhone factory as Foxconn workers vent about Covid-19 restrictions on social media

  • Workers complain about unpunctual food deliveries and lack of medical care as Foxconn’s Zhengzhou campus grapples with a Covid-19 outbreak
  • The company has not revealed how many positive cases have been found on campus nor how many workers are under quarantine

Iris DengCoco Feng
Iris Deng in Shenzhenand Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 12:04am, 28 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Foxconn logo is displayed on a company building in Taipei. Photo: AFP
The Foxconn logo is displayed on a company building in Taipei. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE