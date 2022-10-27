The Foxconn logo is displayed on a company building in Taipei. Photo: AFP
Fear and anger inside the world’s largest iPhone factory as Foxconn workers vent about Covid-19 restrictions on social media
- Workers complain about unpunctual food deliveries and lack of medical care as Foxconn’s Zhengzhou campus grapples with a Covid-19 outbreak
- The company has not revealed how many positive cases have been found on campus nor how many workers are under quarantine
