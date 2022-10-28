A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Metaverse could open new kinds of cybercrime, Interpol warns, with scams operating differently in virtual reality
- Global police agency Interpol is preparing for virtual worlds opening the possibility for cybercrime on a larger scale
- The metaverse could also help facilitate planning and simulating attacks in the real world, Interpol said
