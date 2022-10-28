A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. Photo: Reuters
A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Metaverse
Tech /  Tech Trends

Metaverse could open new kinds of cybercrime, Interpol warns, with scams operating differently in virtual reality

  • Global police agency Interpol is preparing for virtual worlds opening the possibility for cybercrime on a larger scale
  • The metaverse could also help facilitate planning and simulating attacks in the real world, Interpol said

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:26am, 28 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. Photo: Reuters
A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE