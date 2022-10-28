The Shanghai Stock Exchange has opened an inquiry on 360 Security Technology after the company’s net loss widened in the third quarter. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese security firm Qihoo 360, which helped expose US cyberattacks, under review in Shanghai after big third-quarter loss
- Qihoo 360 reported a net loss of 1.56 billion yuan in the third quarter, compared with a 431 million yuan profit in the same period last year
- The Shanghai-listed company blamed the huge loss on declining sales and a move to divest its stake in Norwegian browser firm Opera
