An employee sorts packages for delivery ahead of the Singles’ Day shopping festival at Tianma E-commerce Industrial Park in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Alibaba, JD.com post healthy presales for Singles’ Day but consumer spending may be slowing
- Alibaba and JD.com, China’s leading e-commerce platforms, recorded robust sales during the first round of the Singles’ Day shopping spree
- However, a third of consumers recently surveyed by Bain & Company said they expected to spend less on Singles’ Day this year
