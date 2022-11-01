Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma attends an event at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland in 2018. Photo: AFP
Jack Ma’s talent scheme lands in Hong Kong as Ant Group joins hands with government to train fintech professionals

  • Ant Group and InvestHK have agreed to collaborate on ‘10x1000 Tech for Inclusion’, a global fintech training platform that launched in 2018
  • The Hong Kong government is trying to lure back talent that has left the city amid Covid-19 travel restrictions and a changing political environment

Xinmei Shen

Updated: 9:15pm, 1 Nov, 2022

