Visitors at the Digital Art Fair Xperience 2022 in Hong Kong, where people can buy NFTs. Photo: EPA-EFE
NFTs
Wuhan backtracks on metaverse industry plan to support NFTs as cryptocurrencies remain a no-go in China

  • A draft proposal by the city government to attract NFT business and investment has been removed from a new version of the document
  • Efforts by local Chinese governments to steer the development of metaverse and Web3 have been met with mixed reactions

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 11:38pm, 4 Nov, 2022

