Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, speaks during the Institute of International Finance (IIF) annual membership meeting in Washington on October 13, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Twitter feud between Binance’s CZ and FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried sends FTT cryptocurrency below US$22
- Zhao Changpeng said a decision to sell US$530 million in holdings of FTT was triggered by ‘recent revelations’ amid rumours about FTX’s balance sheet
- FTT continued to fall on Tuesday after Sam Bankman-Fried dismissed ‘false rumours’ and said, ‘FTX is fine. Assets are fine’
