Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, speaks during the Institute of International Finance (IIF) annual membership meeting in Washington on October 13, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, speaks during the Institute of International Finance (IIF) annual membership meeting in Washington on October 13, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Digital currencies
Tech /  Tech Trends

Twitter feud between Binance’s CZ and FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried sends FTT cryptocurrency below US$22

  • Zhao Changpeng said a decision to sell US$530 million in holdings of FTT was triggered by ‘recent revelations’ amid rumours about FTX’s balance sheet
  • FTT continued to fall on Tuesday after Sam Bankman-Fried dismissed ‘false rumours’ and said, ‘FTX is fine. Assets are fine’

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 4:05pm, 8 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, speaks during the Institute of International Finance (IIF) annual membership meeting in Washington on October 13, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, speaks during the Institute of International Finance (IIF) annual membership meeting in Washington on October 13, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE