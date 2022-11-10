Binance and FTX logos are seen in this illustration photo taken, November 8, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Explainer
How Binance, FTX deal rocked the crypto world and then collapsed
- Zhao and Bankman-Fried have been trading barbs on Twitter for months, feuding over issues ranging from lobbying US politicians to allegations of front-running trades
- Late Wednesday afternoon New York time, Binance said it was pulling out of its deal to buy FTX.com, saying its rival’s issues were ‘beyond our control or ability to help’
