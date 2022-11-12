Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the US on November 11, 2022. The company said it has begun an “orderly process to review and monetise assets for the benefit of all global stakeholders”. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Crypto exchange giant FTX collapses, files for bankruptcy protection as global digital currency market posts US$150 billion in losses
- In its bankruptcy filing, FTX listed more than 130 affiliated companies, 100,00 creditors and assets valued between US$10 billion to US$50 billion
- FTX’s crash prompted some backers to write down their investments, while regulators ramped up calls for stricter oversight of crypto industry
