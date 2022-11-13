The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for bankruptcy, marks the latest crisis to hit the global crypto market this year. Photo: Shutterstock
The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for bankruptcy, marks the latest crisis to hit the global crypto market this year. Photo: Shutterstock
Digital currencies
Tech /  Tech Trends

Hong Kong’s time to step up as fallout from crash of crypto exchange FTX rattles cryptocurrency market, Animoca’s Yat Siu says

  • The Animoca chairman expects the FTX crash to strengthen Hong Kong’s resolve to build a regulatory infrastructure for its digital-assets industry
  • His comments come after the spectacular collapse of crypto exchange FTX, which has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US

Bien Perez
Bien Perez

Updated: 12:17am, 13 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for bankruptcy, marks the latest crisis to hit the global crypto market this year. Photo: Shutterstock
The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for bankruptcy, marks the latest crisis to hit the global crypto market this year. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE