The TSMC logo is pictured at its headquarters building, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Warren Buffett bets US$5 billion on chipmaking with new stake in TSMC
- Assuming Buffett bought TSMC’s ADRs at the average price for the third quarter, the stake would have cost him US$5.1 billion
- TSMC has emerged as a strategically vital player at a time when the US and China have clashed over leadership in the global technology industry
The TSMC logo is pictured at its headquarters building, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters