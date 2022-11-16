The collapse of FTX appears to have vindicated the cautious approach taken by the Hong Kong government in the cryptocurrency market. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong may benefit from FTX collapse as investors consider role of comprehensive regulation in growing the crypto market
- The rapid rise and fall of FTX appears to have vindicated the cautious approach taken by the Hong Kong government in the crypto market
- That collapse has likely made participants in the crypto industry more accepting of a comprehensive regulatory framework, experts say
