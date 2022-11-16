The collapse of FTX appears to have vindicated the cautious approach taken by the Hong Kong government in the cryptocurrency market. Photo: Shutterstock
Digital currencies
Tech /  Tech Trends

Hong Kong may benefit from FTX collapse as investors consider role of comprehensive regulation in growing the crypto market

  • The rapid rise and fall of FTX appears to have vindicated the cautious approach taken by the Hong Kong government in the crypto market
  • That collapse has likely made participants in the crypto industry more accepting of a comprehensive regulatory framework, experts say

Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 7:37am, 16 Nov, 2022

