Australian stock exchange delays blockchain settlement system after independent review flags problems

  • ASX is reassessing plans to introduce a new blockchain-based system for settlement clearing and writing off US$165 million in costs
  • A review by Accenture identified a slew of problems with the project, including unclear timelines, design complexity and communication snags

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:45am, 17 Nov, 2022

