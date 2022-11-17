The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) building in Sydney seen on April 6, 2018. Photo: Shutterstock
Australian stock exchange delays blockchain settlement system after independent review flags problems
- ASX is reassessing plans to introduce a new blockchain-based system for settlement clearing and writing off US$165 million in costs
- A review by Accenture identified a slew of problems with the project, including unclear timelines, design complexity and communication snags
