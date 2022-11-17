Temasek Holdings says it currently has “no direct exposure in cryptocurrencies” beyond the equity in FTX, which it is writing off. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore’s state-owned Temasek writes down entire US$275 million investment in FTX as fallout from collapsed crypto firm spreads
- Temasek had invested US$210 million in FTX International and US$65 million in FTX US from October last year to February this year
- Both Sequoia Capital and SoftBank had earlier said they would write down their investment in the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange
Temasek Holdings says it currently has “no direct exposure in cryptocurrencies” beyond the equity in FTX, which it is writing off. Photo: Shutterstock