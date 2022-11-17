Temasek Holdings says it currently has “no direct exposure in cryptocurrencies” beyond the equity in FTX, which it is writing off. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore’s state-owned Temasek writes down entire US$275 million investment in FTX as fallout from collapsed crypto firm spreads

  • Temasek had invested US$210 million in FTX International and US$65 million in FTX US from October last year to February this year
  • Both Sequoia Capital and SoftBank had earlier said they would write down their investment in the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 3:39pm, 17 Nov, 2022

