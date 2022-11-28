Dubai has positioned itself as the Middle East’s cryptocurrency hub, but recent market turmoil has caused some concerns. Photo: Bloomberg
FTX collapse prompts reckoning in Dubai after embrace of crypto giants including Binance and Crypto.com
- The collapse of FTX and Three Arrows Capital this year has prompted some to question Dubai’s commitment to the cryptocurrency industry
- FTX was one of many crypto exchanges courted by the city, where it set up its regional headquarters
